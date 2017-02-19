Betgenius to market SNAI sports betting services

by

Even though online sports betting industry is big and gigantic with countless participants offering their services over here for years. Yet, every operator needs to market its services using professional tools to not miss the train in highly competitive sports betting market.

SNAI Group’s online sportsbook is one such operator who has witnessed quit a lesser growth in last couple of seasons hence it has decided to revamp its marketing department with the help of industry top notch professional marketing services provider. So, they have tied a knock with Betgenius to market its services using its series of digital marketing activities. For those who do not know about Betgenius, it is one of the leading digital marketing service providers in online gambling industry and serving more than hundred clients under its den and with this deal, now it has enhanced its scope to the SNAI’s traditional market.

Obviously, under the deal, Betgenius will work in association with SNAI’s marketing team to develop a multi-faceted digital marketing campaign and whole focus would be on attracting new customers. Moreover, the key details of the deal is that SNAI will be using Betgenius’ ‘Betslip Retargeting’ technology, which has a feature to enable SNAI to track their customers’ unconfirmed betslips and serve up relevant offers, as well as the Betgenius ‘Popular Bets’ tool. This is amazingly helpful to bring back dissenting players on the board.

Talking about the deal and how it can help them market their services around the world with minimum affords, SNAI chief executive Fabio Schiavolin said, “Our partnership with Betgenius continues to be very important to the growth of our sportsbook, enabling us to deploy a test and learn approach on new creative and acquisition strategies. We truly believe this will lead to consistent and successful campaigns and look forward to even more success with Betgenius in the future.”

Likewise, Jack Davison, managing director at Betgenius, also added few good words about their new partner and how their rich solutions can help them grow faster than ever, he said, “Our proven track record in harnessing unique, data-driven solutions will enable us to attract new customers while maximising their turnover.”