Betradar joins hands with DOJO Madness to target esports market

Online sports betting has now become the most sophisticated business carrying refined technology use and almost instant analysis of available data to offer live odds and to take a leading edge in this money raining industry, online betting operators try to get the information as fast as possible so they could offer the most up-to-date betting odds. Betradar is one such operator who has long been one of the leading live odd service providers in betting industry and it has now shaken hands with esports big data startup DOJO Madness to offer live-odds services to online and offline esports competitions. This is probably the first such deal by world’s leading supplier and provider of sports betting data services and DOJO is going to take extensive benefit out of their provided data with the analysis of over 450,000 rounds and 18 million individual data points to generate real-time probabilities for both pre-match and live betting events, with Betradar to provide clients with a live betting offering.

Knowingly, Betradar will be amending DOJO’s API to offer betting events for all Tier 1 esports games including games like ‘CS:GO’, ‘Dota 2’ and ‘League of Legends’. Talking about the deal and how it could help them grow three dimensionally, DOJO chief executive Jens Hilgers said, “Our core competency at DOJO is collecting and interpreting esports game data. Bringing our big data expertise into the esports betting industry was a natural fit, and partnering with Betradar is a fantastic opportunity for us.”

Likewise, James Watson, head of esports at Betradar, also added: “Across all esports, the complexity of the games and the huge volume of data that needs to be captured and processed makes it much more challenging to model than traditional sports.

“With the closing of skins betting sites the timing now seems right to bring our live solutions to market to enable traditional bookmakers to meet the demands of the esports community.”