Betway Enhances British Sponsorship Portfolio

Betway, one of the worlds’ leading betting and gaming companies, has revealed that it has renewed deals with Jockey Club Racecourse, York Racecourse and Arena Racing Company in an endeavor to retain its sponsorship of important events while extending its support to the Haydock and Newmarket race courses.

Betway will be sponsoring the Kingmaker Novice’s Chase at Warwick Racecourse on Saturday, 11th February 2017. The company will also sponsor the full race card at Wincanton Racecourse in Somerset on Saturday, 18th February 2017, the highlight of which is the Kingwell Hurdle – a Grade 2 race that will become the Betway Kingwell Hurdle.

Included in the new events are headline sponsor of the Listed Betway King Charles II Stakes due to take place in May 2017, the Group 3 John of Gaunt Stakes scheduled for 10th June 2017 and the Group 3 Betway Criterion Trophy in July of this year.

Betway has also announced that it has renewed its backing of the Group 2 Betway Yorkshire Cup and Group 2 Betway Great Voltigeur at York as well as the traditional season starter, the Betway Lincoln.

Anthony Werkman, Betway’s Marketing and Operations Director, said that they are totally committed to supporting British horse racing and are extremely excited to announce these new deals, as well as the extensions to a number of their flagship Flat sponsorships.

Werkman went on to say that their involvement in key races across York, Doncaster, Newmarket and Haydock means that they have got a calendar packed full of great sponsorships and they are eagerly looking forward to the Flat season ahead.