Bruce Betting Selects FSB for Online Sportsbook Launch

by

Bruce Betting, a leading independent Irish betting shop operator, has announced that it has entered into an agreement with platform provider FSB Technology for the supply of a new online sports betting platform.

In terms of the agreement signed by the parties, FSB will design a customized online and mobile betting service for the independent retail bookmaker which will handle pre-match and in-play odds trading as well as FSB’s horse racing product.

The service will also include a vast range of FSB’s table games and video slots from leading providers that include Microgaming and Realistic Games, through its casino solution.

Bruce Betting will retain full control over the look and feel of the site, which it can alter by using a content management system and will also benefit from the supplier’s customer relationship management tools.

County Kildare headquartered Bruce Betting was founded in 1977 and currently operates seventeen licensed betting offices across the Republic of Ireland, as well as a telephone betting service.

Richard Thorp, FSB Business Development Director, commented on the agreement by saying that they are very pleased to work with Bruce Betting. He added that their managed solution will enable them to refine their online offer, whilst maintaining the customer-friendly approach that has made them popular.

Eamon Byrne, a Director at Bruce Betting, added that they are very excited about the prospect of the new site and the app that goes with it and believe that FSB’S tailored approach will go down well with their customers.

Byrne went on to say that they now have the right tools to deliver a top class betting experience across all channels and are confident that they will be able to offer a competitive product alongside the larger brands.