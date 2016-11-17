Coral, Betfred and Ladbrokes Link Up with Hong Kong Pools

by

Leading bookmakers, Coral, Betfred and Ladbrokes will start offering punters in the United Kingdom a chance to place bets on pari-mutuel pools in Hong Kong.

In terms of the agreement entered into between the Hong Kong Jockey Club (HKJC) and the UK Tote, the above three bookmakers will accept bets online as well as in betting shops for the HKJC’s tote pools, although fixed-odds betting will not be available.

Richard Cheung, Executive Director at HKJC, stated that given its tremendous legacy in the sport of horseracing, it is a great pleasure to welcome the UK to their expanding list of co-mingling jurisdictions.

Cheung added that while they are certain that UK racing fans will be attracted to the world-class racing, especially with their Longines Hong Kong International Races looming on Sunday, 11th December, 2016, their midweek racing, often at Happy Valley, is a perfect midday option for customers.

George Irvine, co-mingling director at the HKJC, added that the organization expects to bring more bookmakers on board in the coming months as it seeks to further expand its presence in the UK betting market.

Irvine also said that a high street presence is a must in the UK market and this agreement will enable some of the World’s finest racing fans to participate in the excitement of Hong Kong’s competitive racing.

Irvine went on to say that this deal ensures that Hong Kong racing will be available in thousands of retail betting outlets, while future agreements that are finalizing will enable delivery direct to millions of UK households.