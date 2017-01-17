Digital Sports targets Russian market after a solutions deal with Fonbet

by

Every sports betting solutions provider is nowadays busy spreading its arms by entering into different regions where it could market its products in association with a local leading operator.

Digital Sports Tech is one such solutions provider who is a known brand when it comes to next generation sports betting solutions and now they have targeted the Russian market with a deal with country’s largest sportsbook operator, Fonbet which happens to be having the biggest share in Russian sports betting market. Under the deal, Fonbet will obviously integrate Digital Sports’ ground-breaking player proposition betting product, Player Props, into its sportsbook which allows users to create and customize their own bets on player performance across a range of statistics and sports in real time. Moreover, the User Interface will also be made available in Russian language- not in English – so Russian bettors could feel a personalized touch whenever they are using the prop.

Talking about the new market they are entering into and if their solutions can help Fonbet grow three dimensionally, Ari Lewski, Executive Director of Digital Sports Ltd, says: “We have had our sights set on the Russian market for some time now, so to be able to partner with the country’s largest sportsbook at such an early stage in our company’s lifespan is a testament to the value Player Props brings.

“Not only do sports bettors want to bet on player performance, they are also seeking a more tailored and individual experience from their sportsbook sites, and our Player Props product ticks both these boxes.”

Likewise, Fonbet CMO, Alexandra Sergeeva also talks about the deal and why they zeroed on the Digital Sports for their solutions needs, he added, “Digital Sports Tech have brought to the market a very innovative and exciting new sports betting product that opens up what we see as a big growth area within the industry – player performance betting. We’ve also been very impressed by their ability to facilitate a quick and painless integration, which has meant we’ll be able to go live with the product early on in Q1 this year.

“We’re really looking forward to offering Player Props to our customers, and in particular giving them the opportunity to customise their own bets on player statistical performance.”