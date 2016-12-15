FSB Technology and Squawka Enter into Sportsbook Deal

by

Squawka, a leading football digital content platform, has entered into an agreement with platform provider FSB Technology (UK) Ltd that will see it entering the sports betting sector with the launch of a new, fully optimized FSB Technology built and powered sports betting service.

Squawka is a fast growing digital football business that helps football fans to better understand the game by putting data at its disposal through compelling statistics, graphic visualizations, content, social, video and audio. It manages to simplify and visualize millions of data points in order to inform football stories from around the globe with the company serving over 2bn content views to six million football fans every month during 2015.

In terms of the deal, FSB Technology will “trade football and other sports”, pre-match as well as in-play, for the operator and will allow Squawka to design their own front end, whilst utilizing the supplier’s APIs and UK betting license to deliver a modern sports betting offering to sit alongside their fantasy football product.

Richard Thorp, FSB ‘s Business Development Director, commented on the agreement by saying that the service, which will go live later this year, follows an increasing trend among media companies who are seeking to complement their existing product with sports betting.

Thorp added that Squawka will deliver on their strategy around the live sports event experience safe in the knowledge that they have a flexible platform at their disposal, as well as he most modern CRM tools.

Guy Rogers, COO of Squawka, revealed that their vision is to provide football fans with an exciting and engaging platform which will challenge their football knowledge and opinion through quizzes, games and betting markets. He added that they have already launched a £1m “free to play” game called MatchBoss and have a number of other products in the pipeline.