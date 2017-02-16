Global Bet Virtual Expands Italian Presence with SNAI Group

by

Global Bet Virtual, a leading virtual sports gaming supplier, is pleased to reveal that it is endeavoring to expand its market position in Italy by entering into a partnership with SNAI Group.

In terms of the new partnership, SNAI Group will be provided with products from the virtual sports gaming supplier for retail as well as online.

Global Bet Virtual will also be working with SNAI in order to develop a tailor-made virtual football game, which will be solely delivered to customers of the SNAI Group.

Daniel Grabher, Chief Executive of Global Bet Virtual, commented on the partnership between the parties by saying that Global Bet Virtual Sports continue to grow in popularity in Italy and partnering with SNAI Group is a significant landmark and one that can help Global Bet Virtual become the leading Virtual Sports provider in Europe.

Fabio Schiavolin, the Chief Executive of SNAI Group, added that Italy is a highly competitive market and they are very proud to be the market leader with the current portfolio. He also said that it is therefore an absolute priority for SNAI Group to select partners who are able to deliver world class products.

Schiavolin went on to say that they are extremely confident that Global Bet Virtual’s products will be an instant hit with players and that they are eagerly looking forward to deploying their virtual football game and developing the partnership together.

Global Bet Virtual Sports is known to provide the world’s most realistic Virtual Sports Betting Product to the Gaming Industry.