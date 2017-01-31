Jojobet to Sponsor World Snooker Gibraltar Open

by

Leading online sports betting site Jojobet is pleased to announce that they have signed a sponsorship deal with World Snooker, in terms of which it will sponsor this year’s Gibraltar Open tournament.

Jojobet, an online gaming site that is licensed through Montenegro, offers sports betting services, an online casino as well as a poker room for players. The Gibraltar Open tournament appears to be the group’s first major sponsorship.

The site caters primarily to the Eastern European, Russian and Turkish betting markets and also supports a variety of languages in order to maximize support.

Barry Hearn, Chairman of World Snooker, commented on the new deal between the parties by saying that the Jojobet.com Gibraltar Open will be receiving extensive coverage across the continent on EuroSport. Hearn went on to say that it promises to be a top class event and that they are eagerly looking forward to working with the Jojobet team at this tournament as well as in the coming years.

The Jojobet.com Gibraltar Open is a raking event and is scheduled to be held at the Tercentenary Sports Hall in Gibraltar between Friday, 3rd March and Sunday, 5th March 2017 and, subject to entries, will be preceded by the amateur pre-qualifying rounds on Wednesday, 1st March and Thursday, 2nd March 2017.

The tournament will be open to amateurs, subject to the number of entries.

The event is offering an amount of €125,000 with the winner being award an amount of €25,000 in prize money.

The deadline for entering the event is Wednesday, 1st February at 12 noon.