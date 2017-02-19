Kiron Interactive Launches New Virtual Winter Sports

by

Kiron International has revealed that it has become the first virtual sports provider to introduce an aptly-themed winter sports service to its already large and varied virtual games portfolio.

There is currently a vast range of markets and jurisdictions looking for new ideas and Kiron has moved quickly to roll out two winter sports to its players with the release of “Hockey Shots” and “Speed Skating”.

Hockey Shots comes with superb graphics and sounds to immerse players into the sudden death scenario of ice hockey shootouts and a tense sudden-death level that is bound to raise players’ pulses and give them a thrill.

Hockey lovers will never have to wait long to play their favorite game as games are available every couple of minutes, with multi-concurrent events of six games scheduled into each time slot.

Speed Dating is the second exciting new addition to Kiron’s 17-game portfolio, which will not only appeal to players who love the excitement of the winter Olympics, but to all those familiar with the thrill of virtual horse racing as it offers a realistic 3D representation of speed dating.

Speed Dating comes with spectacular audio visual features, with players having an opportunity to choose different competitors from up to six different countries in the adrenaline-charged game.

Punters will find both Hockey Shots and Speed Skating on the suppliers’ Betman Online RGS, which provides a fixed odds betting platform to give players a chance to bet on virtual sports on desktop as well as on mobile devices.