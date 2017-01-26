Ladbrokes Becomes New Title Sponsor of UK Gold Cup at Newbury Racecourse

by

Ladbrokes has revealed that it has entered into a deal in terms of which it will become the new title sponsor of UK horse racing event the Gold Cup at Newbury Racecourse for a period of five years, from 2017 to 2021.

Ladbrokes will lend its name to the 2017 meeting, which is scheduled to run from 1st to 2nd December 2017 and will sponsor 13 of the 14 races during the two days.

The event this year will award prize money amounting to £700,000 (€812,900 / $872,900), which is an increase of almost £100,000 compared to last year, with the feature Gold Cup race being worth an amount of £250,000.

The previous title sponsor of the meeting, Cognac house Hennessy, served for a period stretching back 60 years, which was the longest in British racing.

Jim Mullen, Chief Executive at Ladbrokes Coral, commented on the new sponsorship by saying that horseracing is a vital part of the heritage of their business and they are passionate about maintaining their support of the sport. He also said that they have committed to work in partnership with Newbury Racecourse in order to build the two days of this fixture into one of the most compelling attractions not just in the racing calendar, but in that of sport as a whole.

Dominic Burke, Chairman of Newbury Racecourse, added that they are eagerly looking forward to working with the Ladbroke’s team on this exciting new partnership, especially given their proven track record of success in enhancing the profile of the major races that they have supported over the years.