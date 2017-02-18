Ladbrokes Signs Sponsorship Deal with Alice Springs Turf Club

by

Online bookmaker Ladbrokes Australia is pleased to announce that it has signed a long-term horse racecourse naming rights deal in terms of which Australia’s Northern Territory’s Alice Springs Turf Club (ASTC) will be renamed the Ladbrokes Pioneer Park.

Alice Springs Turf Club revealed that the five-year deal signed between the parties will see the iconic Pioneer Park racecourse being renamed Ladbrokes Pioneer Park that showcases the support of the wagering company while at the same time upholding the traditions of the region.

Jason Cornell, Chief Executive Officer at Alice Springs Turf Club, commented on the new deal by saying that the Alice Springs Turf Club and its members are extremely proud of the history and legacy of racing at Pioneer Park and it was, therefore, vitally important to have a respected brand and long term deal for naming rights.

This is Ladbrokes’ second major partnership with the Northern Territory Racing as the online bookmaker also entered into a successful deal with the Darwin Turf Club in the territory’s capital city, which it signed last year. This new five-year deal with Alice Springs Turf Club re-affirms their association with Northern Territory racing.

Jason Kibsgaard, Chief Marketing Officer at Ladbrokes, said that racing is a nationwide pastime and that is why they are so thrilled to partner with race clubs at various ends of Australia. He added that racing in the Territory is very unique and at Ladbrokes they pride themselves on innovation so the “Outback Races” branding of the Alice Spring Turf Club is a great fit.