Legia Warsaw agrees to extend its shirt sponsorship deal with Fortuna

by

It is generally believed that sponsors are biased towards big soccer clubs and look only for them to sign a sponsorship deal but this is not true as popularity of the game is so wide that we can find such agreements happening around the world no matter if a club is big or not. Polish Ekstraklasa football club Legia Warsaw is one such club which has a successful running shirt sponsorship deal with Fortuna Entertainment and recently it was in the air that they could not grab any extension on this for different reasons. But, now, it has been made clear by both club as well their partner Fortuna Entertainment that current deal will be furthered for another three years, i.e., from 2017 through to the end of 2019. This agreement means that Fortuna branding will continue to appear on the front of Legia Warsaw’s playing jerseys, as well as on various surfaces inside the team’s Polish Army Stadium home ground, while in return, Fortuna will work with the club on a series of fan-focused initiatives along with helping the side with other initiatives to help them grow.

Talking about it, Leszek Haba, head of marketing, Poland, at Fortuna, said: “The last three years has been a period of great success for Legia, and for Fortuna it has been a time where we have positioned ourselves at the top of the Polish betting market. Without the help of Legia, we would not have been able to attain this.

“The extension of our contract shows that both sides aspire to progress further; we wish to help Legia Warsaw to their next sporting success and be an integral part of the club.”

Knowingly, Fortuna recently revealed an impressive growth in nine months and with the pace they are growing it is obvious they will knock down several such deals with different sporting partners to gain more market space. Talking about their growth, Per Widerström, chief executive of Fortuna, had said: “In the first nine months of 2016, the company continued to deliver strong growth in amounts staked and we accepted total bets in the amount of €756.0 million, which is 22.9% more than last year. The amounts staked grew double digits in all our key markets, primarily driven by the online betting growth and in particular mobile sports betting, while retail grew single digit.

“Our operating profitability measured by EBITDA was impacted by the increase in the betting tax rate in the Czech Republic and by the planned increase of operating costs to support the future growth opportunities of the company.”