Luckia Enters into Shirt Sponsorship Deal with Deportivo de la Coruna

Gaming and Sportsbook operator Luckia, the iGaming brand of Spanish gaming operator EGASA, has revealed that it has entered into a new shirt sponsorship deal with Spanish La Liga football club, Deportivo de la Coruna.

The two year agreement is due to cover the remainder of the current 2016-17 season as well as the entire 2017-18 campaign.

In terms of the agreement, the Spanish company’s branding will in future appear on the sleeves of the one-time La Liga champions’ jerseys and will have a strong brand presence at the home ground and will also be extended to a number of other activities and promotions that will appeal to all fans of the La Coruna club.

The firm, which focuses on the Spanish and Latina American markets, is based in the club’s home region of Galicia. The financial terms of the sponsorship have not been released.

This latest deal is the third agreement that Luckia has struck with a Galacian sports team. It became the back-of-shirt sponsor of La Liga side Celta Vigo and it is also the official betting partner of Endesa League basketball team Obradoira CAB.

Tino Fernandez, President of Deportivo, commented on the new sponsorship deal by saying that for Deportivo, it is a great pleasure and an honor to be sponsored by a local company from Coruna, one of the largest companies in Galicia that operates in the field of entertainment and gaming internationally. He added that they hope that Luckia will support them for many years to come.