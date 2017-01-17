Mandatory Horse Race Betting Levy Introduced by U.K. Government

by

The UK government ended the horse racing levy dispute between UK bookies and the British Horseracing Authority by replacing the current contentious voluntary system with a mandatory contribution of 10% of the revenues accrued from betting by punters in the UK.

Once online and retail bookmaking firms and other betting organizations have earned the first £500,000 in gross revenue, the levy will kick in.

Tracey Crouch, the Minister for Sports, Tourism and Heritage, recently announced that the levy would be implemented from April of this year and will apply to all bookmakers and companies that accept horse racing wagers from British punters.

She went on to say that the current Levy Board will be disbanded and that the Gambling Commission will be given the responsibility of claiming the fees from licensed bookmakers and other betting companies.

The new Racing Authority will distribute the resulting levy income.

Nic Rust, Chief Executive Officer of the British Horseracing Authority, revealed that he was pleased by the government’s decision and that it would restore to racing a return from all betting on their sport at a fair and proportionate rate.

However, William Hill was less enthusiastic about the government move and said that over the past decade the horse racing fraternity has enjoyed significant escalations in media rights income from betting companies and that the levy could be construed as state aid.

Ladbrokes also argued that the magnitude of increases over the past ten years of funds flowing from the betting industry to the horse racing community could soon find the latter “out of friends”.