New Jersey Sports Betting Case Joined by Five more States

The New Jersey sports betting case has been joined by five states. The attorney generals of those states hare each joined the case by submitting the required documents to the Supreme Court. These states include West Virginia, Arizona, Mississippi, Louisiana and Wisconsin.

This case is New Jersey’s most recent attempt to legalize sports betting in the state. The recent filing of those five other states now makes a total of six trying to appeal the sports betting ban which would be an important victory for online gamblers in the United States of America.

New briefs had been filed with the US Supreme Court by New Jersey in October in the state’s efforts to legalize the act of sports betting within state borders.

Out of all the states who joined in on New Jersey’s efforts, the public officials for Mississippi are the only ones who have been extremely vocal about their interest in legalizing and regulating online sports betting in the near future.

As of now, there is no word on whether or not the Supreme Court will actually be hearing the appeal.