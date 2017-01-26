New Upgrade Improves 1xBit’s Bitcoin Sports Betting Services

by

Leading Bitcon-based 1xBit sports betting platform has recently undergone a major upgrade with the new improvements offering its players an enhanced sports betting experience and ensuring smoother and quicker transactions while placing bets. The platform has also introduced a number of attractive promotions and bonuses.

The Bitcoin sports book covers a vast selection of sports such as basketball, tennis, volleyball, football and ice hockey and also provides odds for the major and minor leagues in local and international markets. The latest improvements see the platform extending its sports coverage to as many leagues as possible in every country.

A spokesperson for 1xBit commented on the latest upgrade by saying that one of their assets is their sports coverage and they believe that expanding it will give the platform a much bigger lead over the other online sports books. The spokesperson went on to say that they also offer great odds and are happy that they are able to combine these two elements and guarantee that their players enjoy an amazing service.

The upgrade has also seen the eSports section of 1xBit improving significantly to maintain an updated coverage of tournaments across the world.

1xBit also comes with fully integrated Bitcoin slots and casino games from leading game content providers which include Microgaming. The slots include live slots and 3D slots as well as well as other casino games.

The sports book platform provides user-friendly registration, quick and free deposits and withdrawals as well as competitive odds to all registered players.