Paddy Power Betfair deploys new security measures powered by Balabit

If you want to be successful in online gambling industry, you don’t need to only rely on vast range of offerings, perhaps, these days what matters the most is how secure your online offerings are thanks to the rising number of online frauds that can null your bank balance without wagering even a single bet! Hence, more and more operators are now investing on strengthening their online security to avoid hacking vulnerability and Paddy Power Betfair is among the few who does think twice when it comes to securing its platform. It has now reinforced its security measures by deploying the Shell Control Box (SCB) privileged monitoring solution from Balabit that features session recordings of all of the combined operator’s activities. As far backend is concerned, Balabit solution scans all the accesses via Linux servers along with a number of Windows systems while users are only able to connect to production servers via SCB.

Moreover, once connectivity with the server is established, SCB starts monitoring and recording of all the activities in a tamper-proof way. Moreover, this system is independent to the host devices and does not interfere with daily operations making it a sound proof security system. The system is being deployed by Balabit’s UK partner Abilott who provides governance, risk, and compliance solutions while virtual SCB appliances are now in place at the operator’s data centres. Talking about the new measures and how it helps them strengthen their online security, Paddy Power Betfair’s head of security compliance and assurance, Vasile Dorca, said, “We are really impressed with the quality and features available within Shell Control Box; it fulfilled all the important criteria we had in terms of a fast implementation, easy configuration, reliable logging and transparency for users.”

Likewise, Zoltán Györkő, chief executive of Balabit, also added, “We’re committed to delivering solutions which provide a real return on investment and meet today’s increasingly compliance-driven security requirements.

“Shell Control Box brings strong levels of security along with improved usability and flexibility so that organisations have the assurances that privileged user activity is fully audited, to fully protect their own customer’s data.”