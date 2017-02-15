Paf Signs Agreement with Scout Gaming Group

by

Finish state-owned charitable gaming operator Paf has revealed that it has entered into an agreement with Malta-licensed platform provider Scout Gaming Group in terms of which it will expand its online offering by launching a Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) product.

The agreement signed between the parties will see the Aland Islands licensed operator incorporating the Scout Gaming DFS platform within its online betting services, enhancing its already vast product inventory which includes online casino, bingo and poker.

Paf reviewed a number of supplier services before making the decision to select the Scout Gaming DFS platform. Fully customizable DFS leagues are offered to industry stakeholders by Scout Gaming as well as extensive game reporting systems and exclusive player functionalities. Scout Gaming’s product will make Paf one of the first state-sponsored outlets in their region to offer Daily Fantasy Sports to customers.

Kim Johansson, Director of Games at Paf, commented on the new deal by saying that as a “good cause” company they choose their partners carefully and that in Scout Gaming Group they feel that they have found a good and flexible partner to take them into the Daily Fantasy Sports area. He also said that they strongly believe that DFS will see substantial growth in the years to come and they are happy to be ahead of their competitors and offer this product to their betting and sports-interested customers.

Andreas Ternstrom, Chief Executive Officer at Scout Gaming, said that there is a fast growing interest in fantasy sports betting and they are delighted that Paf has chosen Scout as their provider of a new Fantasy Sports platform.