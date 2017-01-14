Sky Betting & Gaming ties up with Qubit to analyses and large volume of data

by

The biggest problem for some of the biggest online sports betting brands is that how they should keep a watch on millions of transactions they process each day and how they can analyze each of the transactions to add more functionality into them so players could enjoy the betting session even more.

Sky Betting & Gaming is one such sportsbook who currently processes 50 million content updates across its brands each day along with 53 million transactions on busier days, and they have now tied up with Qubit to analyze the behavior of millions of transactions they initiate each day. This will be done using exclusive technology developed by Qubit who is said to be a specialized in context-driven personalized experience and offers support to companies keen to bolster their service offering.

Talking about the growing demand of Qubit technological solutions and how they can benefit their customers explore each and every available opportunity in the market, its chief executive Graham Cooke said, “Demand for our technology in the gaming market is growing massively, as operators focus their attention on improving product experience and increasing player loyalty.

“Sky Betting & Gaming interact with about 70% of the UK’s recreational market and by choosing the Qubit platform, which handles 50 billion events per month across our customer base, we’re well matched to deliver personalisation at scale for Sky Betting & Gaming.”

Likewise, Sam Talbot, senior product manager of Sky Betting & Gaming also explained the need of such a solution to process a large volume of data and how they can now sophistically refine each transaction to make players experience even better, he added, “There are a number of challenges such as the huge volume of data, the need to stay in complete control of product stability, and the complexity of single page apps.

“By putting Qubit’s technology through its paces, we were really pleased with the scale, change control options, and integration with our React front end.”