SNAI Enters into Marketing Deal with Betgenius

Italian betting operator SNAI is pleased to reveal that it has entered into an agreement with Betgenius in an endeavor to enhance its online sportsbook through a series of new digital marketing activities.

The agreement signed between the parties will see Betgenius work with SNAI in order to attract new customers to its sportsbook through the development of a multi-faceted digital marketing campaign.

The deal will also include the use of Betgenius’ “Betslip Retargeting” technology, which will give SNAI the ability to track their customers’ unconfirmed bet slips and serve up relevant offers.

Betgenius’ “Popuar Bets” tool will also be made available to SNAI, while powerful in-play and video banners will serve up relevant content to the operator’s customers.

Jack Davidson, Managing Director of Betgenius, commented on the new deal by saying that they are extremely proud to have been chosen by SNAI to drive growth of its online sportsbook. Davidson added that their proven track record in harnessing unique, data-driven solutions will enable them to attract new customers while maximizing their turnover.

Chief Executive Officer of SNAI Group, Fabio Schiavolin, added that their partnership with Betgenius continues to be very important to the growth of their sportsbook, enabling them to deploy a test and learn approach on new creative and acquisition strategies.

Schiavolin went on to say that they truly believe this will lead to consistent and successful campaigns and look forward to even more success with Betgenius in the future.

Betgenius agreed a landmark partnership recently that will see it provide a multi-channel sportsbook platform to Greek gaming giant OPAP.