Snooker Player Suspended Six Months after Betting on Matches

Professional snooker player, 40-year-old Alfie Burden, has been handed a six month suspended ban and fined an amount of £5,000 by the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association after he was found to have bet on a number of matches over the last ten years.

Burden, who turned professional in 1994, was found to have placed an amount of £25,000 on approximately 50 bets via an online firm during the period 30th September 2006 and 4th February 2010 as well as five bets that involved his own matches – all backing him to win – as part of an accumulator during the period 30th September 2006 and 22nd November 2007.

The World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association also found that Burden had placed 36 bets on snooker matches with another betting operator between 5th July 2013 and 29th November 2016, which included tournaments he was playing in but which did not involve himself.

Burden lost £2,995 during those bets, but that will not keep him out of trouble from the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association, who handed down the sentence.

The six month sanction imposed by the Association has been suspended in full until 1st January 2018 and will only be invoked if Burden bets on any matches before that date.

Jason Ferguson, Chairman of World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association, commented on the suspension by saying that it is a key part of any sports integrity strategy that players cannot bet on their sport. He added that Alfie Burden put his career at risk by doing so and it is only through his full admissions and his cooperation with the Disciplinary Committee that he has avoided a career ending suspension.