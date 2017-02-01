Vermantia refines its betting range with esports betting solution

by

Almost every online sport betting operator is busy these days in refining its betting solutions either by revamping its existing betting platform or by launching a completely new betting solution which may have everything any bettor looks for including live data feed which is the most important data bettors look for these days.

Vermantia is one such operator who has now launched a new and complete betting solution which is especially developed for esports competitions. To make this product more appealing among every kind of sports bettors, it would be made available across multiple platforms like online, mobile, and retail which is especially useful for different kinds of players who are comfortable only either with a traditional desktop or mobile device. Moreover, new Vermantia eSPORTS solution will obviously be based on esports events and includes both single games and tournaments that makes it more convincing for players.

To make any such product successful lots of backend work is necessary and Vermantia has setup adequate infrastructure for that so they could easily utilize data, statistics and results from over one million esports games each month and create a range of tailored bet markets and odds for its customers. To broaden the scope of their new product, Vermantia has entered into partnership deals with PvPRO Gaming and will initially offer betting on Counter Strike (CS:GO), while more such partners are planned to be added soon.

Talking about it and if this product can make them a leading sports betting solution provider, Yiannis Gangas, chief product officer at Vermantia, said, “We are excited to embark into esports, with a fully customisable and all-inclusive betting product, to enable our customers expand their offering and address millennials alongside their existing client base.

“By adding also esports on Vermantia CONNECT, our multi-vendor and multi-content platform, we are uniquely positioned to meet the evolving needs of leading operators for top quality and immersive gaming content.”

Though, the new product looks convincing but it would be interested to see how they market their product so more and more bettors could know about it and what exclusive it has in store for players.