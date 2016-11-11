William Hill claims 2016 US presidential election draws highest betting turnout

by

Betting has ever been the most common way to wager money on happening of an event, and when it comes to online betting, it is nowhere limited to the sports betting anymore as most of the biggest online betting operators offer betting odds on hosts of real life events including everything having a mass interest. Just concluded US presidential election was one such even that drew unexpected interest from the online bettors and we had a lucrative turnout for the event that concluded with Donald Trump being elected as the next US President. Before the final results almost every bookie was in favor of Hillary Clinton to win the US Presidential Elections, in fact, William Hill was so biased for the lady Clinton that it offered highly lucrative odds of 1/5 in favor of the democratic candidate to win the elections, while odds of Donald Trump overtaking Clinton at the final hurdle was only 7/2.

Another interesting finding about the election was that a telephone client placed £150,000 on Hillary Clinton to win the US Presidential Elections on Wednesday morning and made 2016 election record breaking along with other bets placed on the event. Talking about the current election and why it broke all the previous records, Graham Sharpe of William Hill, says, “The US Election campaign has smashed all previous Election betting records, with the biggest betting turnover for any political event, and £20 million riding on the outcome. William Hill alone are close to exceeding a £4m turnover for the first time on any political event, and with the result still too close to call we anticipate a political bets bonanza in the closing hours of the Election campaign.

“We have already seen massive bets for Hillary Clinton – one female online client has the largest election bet ever of 550,000 euros riding on her and will make a profit of 220,000 if she wins. Another, from Durham, has staked £183,200 on her and over the weekend we took a £50,000 bet in London, and two other £30,000 bets for her. Two Moscow-based clients have also staked five figure bets on her. A Liverpool customer will collect £49,594 should Hillary win.”