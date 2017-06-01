12BET Signs as Title Sponsor of World Cup of Pool

by

12BET is pleased to reveal that it has entered into a deal in terms of which it will serve as the title sponsor for the World Cup of Pool 2017 that is scheduled to take place from 13th to 18th June 2017 at the York Hall, East London and hosted by Matchroom Sport television. The tournament will now be known as the 12BET World Cup of Pool.

The competition will be featuring 32 two-man teams from nations all around the globe. Chinese Taipei is anticipating becoming the first team to successfully defend its title.

It is expected that cues sports fans from the UK and Europe will travel to London to support their respective countries and the world’s best players are already preparing to attend the 12BET World Cup of Pool.

Barry Hearn, Chairman of Matchroom Sport and organizer of the event revealed that they have enjoyed a successful relationship with 12BET through World Snooker and are pleased to be able to build on that partnership with the 12BET World Cup of Pool.

A spokesman for 12BET Europe, Roy Anderson, added that they are pleased to be sponsoring the 12BET World Cup of Pool, giving them a perfect opportunity to connect with cue sports fans around the globe.

Anderson went on to say that the 12BET World Cup of Pool is one of the sport’s biggest events and that with Matchroom’s live TV coverage, it is now reaching over 100 countries. He added that they are delighted to be involved with the tournament.