32Red to Continue Sponsoring Glasgow Rangers

by

Glasgow Rangers Football Club have confirmed that they have agreed to a new shirt sponsorship deal with popular online gambling firm 32Red for the next two years. The original agreement that saw 32Red being the club’s official shirt sponsors since July of 2014, ran out this summer.

According to the football club they had a number of sponsorship deals on the table but decided to continue with their current partnership.

Stewart Robertson, Ranger’s Managing Director, commented on the sponsorship deal by saying that they are delighted to announce an extended shirt sponsorship deal with 32Red.

Robertson went on to say that they have been with Rangers every step of the way as they progressed from the lower leagues back to the top flight and they thank them for their support. He added that the club has enjoyed a productive partnership since 2014 and they are pleased that they will remain their official shirt sponsor. Robertson also said that he has no doubt that they will build on their association with 32Red in the next two seasons.

The Chief Commercial Officer at 32Red, Matt Booth, added that they have enjoyed three fantastic years as the official club sponsor of Rangers FC and they are thrilled to confirm a further two year agreement that will see the 32Red brand feature on the front of the players’ shirts.

Booth also said that Rangers have an unbelievable loyal following and they hope to see even more success return to this fantastic football club in the next few years. He added that everybody at 32Red would like to thank the staff at Rangers for all their help leveraging the 32Red brand over the past few years and they are excited about the journey ahead.