AFC Ajax and Manchester City ink Asian Betting Partner Deals

by

English Premier League football club Manchester City has enhanced its presence in Asia by entering into a multi-year deal with Philippine-based gaming firm Kai-Fa Group-owned online operation K8.com in terms of which it will serve as its regional betting partner.

The agreement signed between the parties will see K8.com having the opportunity to enjoy advertising and branding opportunities at the Etihad Stadium (capacity : 55,000) in Manchester for home matches as City endeavors to regain the Premier League title as well as a number of other promotional activities.

Damian Willoughby, the Senior Vice President of Partnerships at City Football Group, commented on the new partnership by saying that City has a growing and passionate fan base in Asia and that their commercial profile in the region continues to strengthen, supported by its offices in Singapore, Shanghai and Tokyo. Willoughby went on to say that this new partnership will allow City fans in Asia to interact with the Club in a new and exciting way and they are eagerly looking forward to working together.

Michael McQuade, speaking on behalf of K8. Com, added that this partnership is the perfect platform to promote their brand. He also said that they are looking forward to being the new partner of Manchester City and wish the Club all the success for the upcoming 2017/18 season.

K8.com marketing revealed that it would begin to push for a number of promotions with Manchester City and intends offering “money can’t buy” experiences for its sports betting customers.