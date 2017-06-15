American Gaming Association Launches New Campaign to end US Sports Betting Ban

by

A new campaign has been rolled out by the American Gaming Association (AGA) in an endeavor to persuade the US government to lift a federal ban on sports betting.

Nevada is currently the only state in the United States in which sports betting is legal and available freely, under the terms of the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection (PASPA) that was introduced 25 years ago.

The AGA has, however, now joined a number of other gaming organizations demanding an end to PASPA and has launched the American Sports Betting Coalition (ASBC) as part of the effort.

According to the AGA, the ASBC will lead an “all-inclusive advocacy campaign” that will focus on ending the ban and will have the backing from parties pushing for wider regulation of sports betting in the US. Law enforcement officials, policymakers, leading industry figures and states rights’ advocates are all supporters of the new campaign.

The AGA issued a statement wherein it revealed that this diverse group of stakeholders is crucial to pushing for legislative action in Washington. It went on to say that ending PASPA means that states can then decide if they want to have sports betting or not.

The AGA also stated that the coalition will include an advisory council of law enforcement and state and local elected officials to solicit critical input as all invested stakeholders craft a solution.

The statement went on to say that it brings together the AGA Illegal Gambling Advisory Board, and immediately welcomes organizations such as the Fraternal Order of Police, Major County Sheriffs Association, National District Attorneys Association, National Conference of State Legislatures and U.S. Conference of Mayors who all support the coalition principals.