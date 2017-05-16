BetConstruct Awarded Skill Games License in Malta

by

BetConstruct, an award winning developer and provider of online and land-based betting and gaming solutions, specializing in Sportsbooks, is pleased to announce that they have been granted a Controlled Skill Games Supply License from the Malta Gaming Authority.

BetConstruct is a gaming platform that aggregates a series of different games and they are now able to offer their customers its Fantasy Sports Product with includes American Football, Soccer, Baseball, Basketball and Ice Hockey on a B2C and B2B level.

The new Controlled Skill Games Supply License comes shortly after the group was granted gaming licenses in the United Kingdom.

Sergey Harutyunyan, the Chief Operating Officer at BetConstruct, commented on the new license by saying that BetConstruct have spent a considerable amount of time developing and improving their unique fantasy sports product over the past year and that complying with the Malta Gaming Authority technical standards is a reward to their work.

Harutyunyan went on to say that operators can now integrate the provider’s fantasy product onto their existing platforms or use it as part of their full turnkey solution, utilizing Spring Gaming Platform. He also said that the platform provides players with more choice and options and operates with new revenue channels and unique products in order to enhance brand loyalty.

BetConstruct’s Fantasy Sports has recently been upgraded with a number of innovative functions that European operators can now take full advantage of. The upgrades include customizable points systems, contest duration flexibility as well as in-play substitutions in soccer.