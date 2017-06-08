Betgenius Signs Long-term Deal with Codere

by

Betgenius, a leading sportsbook technology company, is pleased to reveal that it has signed a deal with Codere in terms of which it will become the preferred provider of pre-match and in-play trading for the international operator.

The deal signed between the parties will see Codere, which holds a major retail and online presence in Spain, LatAm and Italy, utilizing Betgenius’ automated in-play football, in-play and pre-match trading tools for football as well as for tennis markets.

The Betgenius automated “InPlay’ and ‘PreMatch’ tools give operators a chance to either fully or partially outsource trading functions and offer hundreds of thousands of markets across major sports.

Matt Stephenson, the Business Development Director at Betgenius, commented on the new deal by saying that this deal with Codere – a prestigious operator with a global footprint – consolidates their position as the provider of the highest quality trading services in the market.

Stephenson went on to say that, like Betgenius, Codere constantly endeavors to provide the best possible service to its customers. He added that they are eagerly looking forward to playing a crucial role in the growth of its sportsbook product.

Peter Lucas, the Trading Director at Codere, revealed that as they grow their presence in regulated markets all across the world, they are delighted to secure a long-term relationship with Betgenius to expand their in-play and pre-match trading capabilities.

Lucas also said that Betgenius’ reliable and wide-ranging service was the obvious choice to help them offer the best experience possible to their customers.