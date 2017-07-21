Betsafe to Sponsor Saracens Rugby Club

by

English Premiership rugby union club Saracens, is pleased to announce that it has signed a three year sponsorship deal with Betsafe, a leading online bookmaker, in terms of which the latter will be its new kit sponsor and official betting partner for the 2017-18 season.

The new deal signed by the parties will see the team’s home and away shirts branded with the Betsafe logo.

Betsafe will also benefit from exclusive marketing rights at Saracens’ home stadium, Allianz Park and will be seen at the London double-header at Twickenham in September of this year and at a number of other games throughout the season.

The agreement will also see Betsafe present rugby fans at the club with digital deals throughout the season and provide content to help engage supporters with the live action.

The Managing Director at Betsafe, Nicola Fitton, commented that they are thrilled to announce their new partnership with Saracens. He added that Saracens is a club that is defined by professionalism, desire and outstanding performance and these are values that they reflect every day at Betsafe.

Saracens Chief Executive, Heath Harvey, revealed that they are thrilled to welcome Betsafe as a sponsor of the club. He added that they are a company with a proven track record of partnering elite sports teams in the U.K. and they are looking forward to a long and successful partnership.

Harvey also said that they believe that they have partnered with a company who are extremely ambitious and have a drive and passion for innovative values that they can strongly resonate with at Saracens.