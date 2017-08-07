Coral Extends Partnership with Middlesbrough

by

Leading UK betting group Coral has confirmed that it has extended its sponsorship and betting partner agreement with Middlesbrough football club for another three seasons.

In terms of the extended partnership, Coral will provide betting services at The Riverside Stadium on each match day with the service allowing anyone who has placed a winning bet at the Stadium to collect their winnings at any Coral betting shop in the country.

In return, Coral will receive publicity and a brand presence on Middlesbrough FC’s official club website, social media platforms to support betting activity prior to all games as well as a package of match-day advertising and branding opportunities.

Last week Coral agreed to become a partner for Sunderland and the partnership with Middlesbrough expands the betting group’s presence in the North East.

Simon Clare, PR Director at Coral, commented on the agreement by saying that they are delighted to be forming this exciting partnership with Middlesbrough Football Club as they embark on their mission to return to the Premier League. He also said that it promises to be an exciting season ahead for the club and they would like to wish the manager, the players and all the fans the very best of luck.

Lee Fryett, Head of Partnership at Middlesbrough FC, added that they are delighted to extend their partnership with Coral. Fryett went on to say that Coral are one of the UK’s leading betting & gaming brands and they are excited to be working closely with them to bring their service to their fans on match day at the Riverside Stadium, as well as a number of exclusive fan offers and promotions throughout the season.