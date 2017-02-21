Coral to Sponsor the Punchestown Gold Cup

by

Leading bookmaker Coral has announced that it has entered into an agreement in terms of which it will become the new title sponsors of Irish horse racing event the Punchestown Gold Cup with the prize fund increasing by €50,000 to a total of €250,000 ($266,100).

The three-mile chase that will in future be known as the Coral Punchestown Gold Cup, is the highlight of the annual five day Punchestown Festival.

Gordon Elliot, Champion Trainer title-contender and previous winning trainer at the race, welcomed the announcement and revealed that they were lucky enough to win what is now the Coral Punchestown Gold Cup in 2015 with Don Cossack. He added that the race is always a target for them and that hopefully they will have another shot at it this year.

Simon Clare, PR Director at Coral, commented on his company’s decision to sponsor the Punchestown Gold Cup by saying that they are both proud and excited to be able to associate the Coral name with such a prestigious Irish jump race and are looking forward to working with the Punchestown team to promote this year’s contest, and those in years to come.

Janet Creighton, Head of Sponsorship at Punchestown, said that Coral first sampled the sponsorship experience at Punchestown on the final day of the 2016 festival and have returned this year as title sponsors at one of the most prestigious fixtures on the Irish sporting calendar. She added that she certainly thinks that shows their commitment to Punchestown and indeed to Irish racing.