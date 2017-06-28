Crystal Palace Names ManBetX as Main Shirt Sponsor

by

ManBetX, a leading international gaming company, is pleased to reveal that it has entered into a deal that will see it become the new main shirt sponsor of top-tier English Soccer side Crystal Palace.

In terms of the agreement signed between the parties, the global gaming company’s logo will be imprinted on the front of the Premier League Football team’s playing shirts and the brand will be promoted as a main sponsor across the club’s online and offline media channels.

Although the terms of the multi-year agreement have not been disclosed, the club has revealed that the deal represents a record-breaking partnership for London based Crystal Palace and is the eighth biggest deal by value in England’s top flight.

ManBetX branding will appear on the front of Crystal Palace’s playing jerseys from the 2017-18 season.

Steve Parish, Chairman at Crystal Palace, commented on the partnership by saying that the continued growth of their international fan-base and the attraction of Premier League makes the club an attractive partner for ManBetX. Parish went on to say that their growing reach around the world gives ManBetX an ideal platform to continue its own brand growth.

A spokesman for ManBetX revealed that they are certain that Crystal Palace provides them with the platform to move to new heights and they are eagerly looking forward to engaging with the Club’s ever growing fan-base in the UK and worldwide.