English Football Association Ends Partnership with Ladbrokes

The English Football Association (FA), the sport’s national governing body, has revealed that it has ended its commercial partnership with Ladbrokes after a relationship that started last year.

Following a high-profile case that involved Premier League star Joey Barton, the FA has been facing pressure to re-examine its view on deals with gambling companies.

Barton, a former England international player, was handed an 18-month ban from the sport in April of this year after admitting to a misconduct charge relating to betting. He was found to have placed more than 1,200 bets on matches between the period 26th March 2006 and 13th May 2016, in direct conflict with strict FA betting rules.

The FA board discussed the issue of gambling-related deals and concluded that it would end all sponsorships with betting companies as from the end of the 2016-17 season.

The partnership with Ladbrokes will, therefore, end with immediate effect although the FA will continue to work with the bookmaker to share information on suspect betting patterns.

Chief Executive of the FA, Martin Glenn, thanked Ladbrokes for both being a valued partner over the last year and for their professionalism and understanding about their change of policy around gambling.

Jim Mullen, Chief Executive of Ladbrokes Coral, commented that they understand the FA’s decision regarding their commercial partnerships on gambling.

Mullen added that Football is a passion of theirs and their customers and they remain committed to working with the FA to ensure the integrity and trust of the sport is maintained for the fans of the game and the millions of customers who enjoy betting on it week in and week out.