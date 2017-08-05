forBet Signs Sponsorship Deal with Polish Football Club

by

forBet, one of the leading bookmakers in Poland, is thrilled to reveal that it has entered into a two-year shirt sponsorship agreement with top-tier Polish soccer side Slask Wroclaw, which plays in the country’s Ekstraklasa club football, that will cover the 2017-18 and 2018-19 season.

In terms of the agreement signed between the parties, the bookmaker’s logo will now appear on the front of Ekstraklasa outfit’s home and away playing shirts as well as on a number of surfaces inside the club’s Municipal Stadium and the team’s official social media platforms until the end of the 2018/19 season.

Michael Bobowiec, the president of the management board of the Slask Wroclaw soccer side, commented on the new sponsorship deal by saying that the agreement concludes the first phase of their partner search, and is bound to support Slask in the fight for the highest goals this season.

Robert Grzeszczyk, the Chief Executive Officer of forBet, added that they are thrilled with the successful conclusion of negotiations with Slask – one of the largest and most recognizable football clubs in their country. He went on to say that their cooperation with the Wroclaw club is another step in the implementation of their strategy of supporting and promoting Polish sport at various levels. Grzeszczyk also said that he believes that it will bring tangible benefits to both parties.

Slask Wroclaw are tenth in the Ekstraklasa and are due to play their next fixture away to bottom side Piast Gliwice on Friday, 4th August 2017.