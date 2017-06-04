Genius Tech Group Partners with Draftstars

by

Genius Tech Group, a leading technology and data provider, is pleased to reveal that it has entered into a partnership with Australia’s leading daily fantasy sports provider Draftstars, in terms of which it will be its Official Digital Daily Fantasy Sports Partner.

Draftstars gives consumers a chance to pit their sporting knowledge on popular local and international sports against other with an opportunity to win cash prizes and the new partnership will see Genius Tech Group provide Draftstars’ players with an additional suite of innovative fantasy sports products.

The new QuickDraft product that was built on Genius Tech Group’s iFantasy Genius technology will be the first output from the partnership and will provide Draftstar’s players with an automated, intuitive lineup for NRL or AFL that is based on the match conditions that they feel is vital to player performance in just a matter of seconds. This product is available free to all Draftstars players on Draftstars’ iOS as well as Android platforms and is a world first in the daily fantasy industry.

Commenting on the partnership, Nathan Rothschild, co-founder and partner at Genius Tech Group, said that they are thrilled to be partnering with Draftstars as they expand into the fantasy sports space. He added that they look forward to enhancing the Draftstars player experience by serving them with their innovative offerings.

The CEO of Draftstars, Matt Sanders, revealed that they are excited to be launching a world first in the new QuickDraft product, which will give their players all the statistical power of iFantasy Genius from the touch of a few buttons.