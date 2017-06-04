Habanero Content Live on EscapeBET

by

EscapeBET, a leading online sportsbook that also offers casino games, is pleased to announce that it has launched a selection of gaming content from Habanero, a provider of quality HTML5 slots and casino games for the online gaming industry.

According to Habanero, the integration was one of the quickest in its history with the partnership progressing from contract signature to going live in less than a fortnight.

The partnership sees the CIS-facing operator gaining access to slots titles that include new slot titles such as Bird of Thunder slot, Fire Rooster slot and Panda Panda slot.

Daniel Long, Head of Sales at Habanero, commented on the integration by saying that this is a significant deal for Habanero, as they look to take their games to new international markets around the world, and will significantly increase their visibility in the CIS in particular.

Long went on to say that they are particularly pleased with how quickly they were able to go live with EscapeBET and boost their product portfolio. He added that it was one of their fastest ever integrations.

The Head of Technical Team at EscapeBET, Alper Tayfun, revealed that their customers demand the best gaming experience and that this deal with Habanero will enable them to satisfy their expectations.

Tayfun also said that the content is very good and that they were also impressed with how quickly and simply the games were delivered, which makes life so much easier as an operator.

Habanero currently operates 75 video slot titles, 9 table games and 50 video poker titles which are available in 32 European and Asian languages and integrated into 45 operators and aggregators.