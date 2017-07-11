Heji18.com Signs up to Sponsor Werder Bremen

by

Heji18.com, a leading Asian-facing online gaming provider , is pleased to reveal that it has entered into a new two-year sponsorship deal with German Bundesliga football club Werder Bremen that will take effect from the 2017- 18 season.

According to sports industry outlet Sponsors.de, the new deal signed between the parties will earn the four-time German champions an annual amount of €800,000 (US$910,000).

The Chinese betting company will join the Bundesliga side as a third-level sponsor and will be entitled to a range of advertising exposure with its branding appearing on a number of surfaces inside the football team’s Weser-Stadion.

Keane Wong, a representative for Heji18, commented on the new sponsorship deal by saying that they are honoured to be able to enter this partnership with Werner Bremen. He also said that the German Bundesligna is one of the three major European football leagues with a strong influence in Asia. He also said that it is, therefore, the appropriate marketing platform to promote their brand.

The Chief Executive Officer of Werder Bremen, Klaus Filbry, added that the Bundesligna and Werder Bremen have an extremely large presence – especially in China.

Filbry went on to say that the partnership with Heji18.com is, therefore, not only a further strong addition to their sponsorship pyramid, but also an important step in the internationalisation process for Werder Bremen.

Werder Bremen finished eighth in the Bundesliga in 2016/17 and is due to kick off the new campaign away to 1899 Hoffenheim on Saturday, 19th August 2017.