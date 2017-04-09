Italy Sees Significant Rise in Online Sports Betting Turnover

by

Sports betting in Italy saw online numbers rise significantly in March 2017, with the industry reporting an excellent 44.5% year on year increase. These numbers were put out by the gaming news outlet Agimet, which reported that online sportsbooks licensed by Italian authorities handled EUR 478.4 million last month.

The company that enjoys the bulk of Italy’s online sports betting market is Bet365, which handles around one third of all wagering of this kind. Eurobet, the Italian brand owned by Ladbrokes Coral, handled EUR 46 million in bets in March, while Sisal, Snaitech and William Hill followed suit.

Other interesting facts in the Agimet report relating to Italy’s online gambling market: