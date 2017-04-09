Italy Sees Significant Rise in Online Sports Betting Turnover

Sports betting in Italy saw online numbers rise significantly in March 2017, with the industry reporting an excellent 44.5% year on year increase. These numbers were put out by the gaming news outlet Agimet, which reported that online sportsbooks licensed by Italian authorities handled EUR 478.4 million last month.
The company that enjoys the bulk of Italy’s online sports betting market is Bet365, which handles around one third of all wagering of this kind. Eurobet, the Italian brand owned by Ladbrokes Coral, handled EUR 46 million in bets in March, while Sisal, Snaitech and William Hill followed suit.
Other interesting facts in the Agimet report relating to Italy’s online gambling market:
- Online casino gambling in Italy generated EUR 36.6 million in revenue.
- Online casino gambling revenue grew 30.3% compared to the same month last year.
- Lottomatica owes the biggest part of the online casino market (10.7%).
- Following Lottomatica are Sisal, PokerStars, Eurobet and William Hill.
- A fast-climber in Italy’s online casino market is StarCasino owned and operated by Betsson. Although the site only serves just over 2.5% of the Italian market, its revenues grew a whopping 77% when looking at the same month one year earlier.
- The four land-based casinos in Italy generated nearly EUR 72 million in the first quarter of 2017, most of which came from players of slot games.
Speak Your Mind