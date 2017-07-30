Kambi Signs Sportsbook Deal with Bulgaria’s 7777

by

Kambi Group plc and National Lottery AD, the leading private gaming company in Bulgaria, have entered into a multi-year deal in terms of which Kambi will provide its sports betting and technology services to the operator’s 7777 brand.

Ever since last year, the 7777.bg website has been offering online sports betting services and has now decided to upgrade Kambi’s sportsbook.

According to Kambi, 7777.bg will be switching over to its scalable and flexible solution during the second quarter of 2017.

Kambi.bg has a customer base of more than two million and is considered to be Bulgaria’s prime online lottery and gaming destination. In 2016, 7777.bg added a sports betting service to its portfolio but in order to meet growth objectives, National Lottery has made a decision to upgrade to Kambi’s award winning Sportsbook.

Following National Lottery’s partnership with Kambi, it expects 7777.bg to become the number one Sportsbook in the country. National Lottery is fully licensed and regulated at Bulgaria’s State Commission of Gambling.

Kristian Nylen, Chief Executive Officer of Kambi, revealed that they are delighted to be partnering with the National Lottery AD in Bulgaria. He added that they share the same vision, which is to supply the best sports betting experience to 7777.bg’s customers – one that is engaging, entertaining and safe.

Milen Ganev, Marketing Director of National Lottery AD, commented that they are known to work with only the highest quality providers and Kambi is just that. He also said that together, they believe this partnership will support their mission to become the country’s leading provider of sports betting experiences.