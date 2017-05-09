Kiron Interactive Signs Deal with Dafabet

by

Kiron Interactive, a virtual sports game provider, is pleased to announce that they have entered into a content supply deal with Dafabet, Asia’s No 1 online betting and gaming site that will see it extending its operations in Africa.

In terms of the agreement signed by the parties, Kiron Interactive will provide Dafabet with its virtual sports products that include dog racing, horse racing and motor racing and will offer the games specifically in the African market where Dafabet launched their operations recently.

The new deal comes just weeks after Kiron’s expansion into South America with IVISA, an Argentina-licensed lottery and gaming solutions supplier with retail as well as online channels.

Steven Spartinos, Chief Executive Officer of Kiron Interactive, commented on the new deal by saying that they are always looking to establish strong partnerships in new and exciting regulated territories and that is exactly what they have achieved with Dafabet.

Spartinos went on to say that continuing their growth into the African continent with an established brand such as Dafabet offers an exciting prospect and one which they are sure will yield great results, especially in the rapidly developing online and mobile betting space in Africa.

Director of Regional Operations for Dafabet, Louis Watts, added that they are thrilled to be working with Kiron and are sure that their quality titles will help them stand out in in Kenya as they enter the African market for the first time.

Watts also said that offering something that is both fresh and of the highest quality when entering a new market for the first time is essential and they are sure that Kiron’s superb titles will do exactly that.