Ladbrokes Extends Backing of Scottish Football

Ladbrokes has confirmed that it has agreed to a one year extension of their current multi-million pound sponsorship with the Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) for the 2017 – 18 season.

Ladbrokes began its support of the Scottish Professional Football League in July of 2015 and the new one-year contract that is believed to be worth more than £2 million for the season and will also carry a one-year extension option has been ratified by all 42 senior clubs. The contract will see the leading betting firm continue to serve as title sponsor of the country’s top-tier Premiership, as well as the Championship, League One and League Two competitions.

According to the betting firm, the two companies have enjoyed the benefits of their partnership and they are now looking forward to ensuring that the coming season will be the most successful yet.

Jim Mullen, the Chief Executive Officer of Ladbrokes Coral, commented on the one year extension by saying that when they announced their sponsorship of the Scottish Professional Football League in the year 2015, they made a clear commitment to invest in the very heart of Scottish football.

Mullen went on to say that they are extremely passionate about the game and that their love of football has helped them to make the past two seasons hugely rewarding.

He also said that their customers and colleagues are well aware that Ladbrokes and Scottish football make great partners and that they are very proud to extend their partnership with the Scottish Professional Football League.