Ladbrokes Signs Sponsorship Deal with PGA Australia

The Australian branch of leading UK-based retail and online betting group Ladbrokes, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a three-year sponsorship deal with PGA Australia in terms of which it will become the official online betting partner and receive naming rights to a number of golf tours.

The deal signed between the parties will see Ladbrokes sponsor the PGA Pro-Am Series and the PGA Legends tour (where senior players participate), via naming rights, with its logo already displayed on the PGA website.

David Pryles, General Manager at PGA Australia, commented on the deal by saying that to have an internationally renowned brand and market leader partner their Pro-Am and Legends events is a huge boost to professional golf in Australia.

Pryles went on to say that this alignment will benefit both PGA Professionals as well as amateur golfers and that it is great for the profile of their sport.

Jason Kibsgaard, Ladbrokes Australia’s Chief Marketing Officer, added that they are extremely proud to be involved in sporting codes across Australia and are excited to join forces with the PGA of Australia.

The Ladbrokes Pro-Am Series is for professional and amateur golfers and feeds into the PGA Tour of Australasia with about 200 events held in Australia and New Zealand this year at local golf clubs.

The Ladbrokes Legends Tour is for professional golfers aged 50 and over with approximately $1 million in prize money being offered. Seventy events will be held throughout Australia and New Zealand this year.