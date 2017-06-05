NordicBet Renews Sponsorship Deal with Champions Hockey League (CHL)

by

NordicBet, a subsidiary of Betsson AB sports betting, is pleased to reveal that it has extended its sponsorship of the Champions Hockey League (CHL), the pan-European ice hockey championship in terms of which it will be a key marketing partner of the CHL from the 2017-18 season through to the end of the 2019-20 campaign.

The extended sponsorship will see NordicBet having exclusivity in the sports betting category within the CHL and also serve as the exclusive presenter of official statistics on the league’s website.

In addition to its expanded coverage, NordicBet has also been made the title sponsor of CHL’s end of season “Most Valuable Player – MVP Award with the online gaming firm also benefiting from branding on various surfaces at all CHL games. NordicBet will also continue to benefit from networking at CHL arenas.

Magnus Linder, the Head of Sponsorships and Brand at NordicBet, commented on the sponsorship extension by saying that with their online betting and gaming portfolio already fully integrated into the CHL, they are aiming at further strengthening their position as No. 1 Ice Hockey Sports Betting Company.

Linder went on to say that they appreciate the multiple activation possibilities of the platform as well as the ability to offer a personal element of suspense for the fan beyond the event itself and for spectators outside the arenas. He added that they are able to increase the level of engagement of the fans through their gaming as well as expanding awareness of their brand across Europe.