Ope Sports Signs Shirt Sponsorship Deal with Huddersfield Town Football Club

Ope Sports, a popular online gaming company, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a multi-year agreement in terms of which it will become the main shirt sponsor of Huddersfield Town Football Club which recently won promotion to the English Premier League top-tier club football competition via the Championship play-offs.

The terms of the agreement signed between the parties have not yet been disclosed although it was confirmed that Ope Sports’ logo will appear on the front of Huddersfield’s home and away shirts throughout the 2017/2018 premier season as well as on pitch side LED and other branding sites at the stadium and across online and social media channels both in the United Kingdom and internationally.

Ope Sports is a subsidiary of Openbet, a global betting brand that was founded in 2007 and currently hosts 30,000 live betting events each month covering football from across the globe.

An Ope Sports spokesman issued a statement on the club’s website commenting that it’s an extremely exciting time to partner with Huddersfield Town as they make their debut in the Premier League. He added that the Premier League is undoubtedly the biggest league on the planet and to be associated to it through their partnership with The Terriers is great for their brand.

Dean Hoyle, Chairman at Huddersfield Town, revealed that the growth of their international fan-base since promotion and the Premier League makes Ope Sports an attractive partner for their club and their growing reach around the world provides Ope Sports with an ideal platform to continue its own growth.