Paddy Power Betfair to leave Gibraltar Office

Paddy Power Betfair, a leading internet betting group, has revealed that they have decided to close their Gibraltar office and will instead relocate operations to another of its sites in Europe.

Public service broadcaster GBC was informed by the gaming giant that they have been discussing the move in an endeavor to centralize services since the two companies merged in February of 2016. The move will also create savings for the company by eliminating spots that are currently being duplicated due to the merger

The approximately 20-strong workforce will be offered the chance to relocate, although the group has not yet announced where they will move to.

Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Paddy Power Betfair currently has offices in a number of European countries, including Portugal, Malta, the United Kingdom, Romania and Italy. Last year saw Paddy Power and Betfair set a target of £50m in synergy savings before their merger.

Meanwhile, due to the regulatory environment in the United Kingdom and Australia, Paddy Power Betfair was upgraded while William Hill was downgraded when Credit Suisse revised its view of the companies.

A decision was made by analysts at the finance group that the core case of regulatory risks for UK machine gaming plus online taxes in the United Kingdom on gaming and in Australia implies between 2-23% of 2018 estimated profit before tax is at risk.

The reason why William Hill was downgraded to “neutral” was because of the perceived scale of regulatory risk and the fact that it had more expensive valuation than Ladbrokes Coral, which was kept at “neutral”.