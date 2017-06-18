Planetwin365 to Sponsor Serbian Football Club

by

Planetwin365, a leading European sports betting group, is thrilled to announce that they have entered into a sponsorship deal with the Football Association of Serbia (FAS) in terms of which it will become its premium betting partner.

The deal signed between the parties will see Planetwin365 become a key sponsor of Serbian professional football at all levels and feature noticeably as a premium partner in Serbia’s male and female senior national team matches which include those played at the 2018 FIFA World Cup that is scheduled to take place in Russia.

The partnership also includes exclusive marketing rights for the next two seasons, with an additional two year extension if both parties are satisfied with the partnership.

Planetwin365 will also be named the Official Betting Partner of the FA and will also serve as a platinum sponsor.

The sports betting group currently operates over 200 betting shops across Serbia and also operates prominently in Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria and Montenegro. Planetwin365 counts Roberto Carlos, former Brazilian international and two-time FIFA world cup winner amongst its brand ambassadors.

FAS officials issued a statement announcing the partnership stating that the deal with Planetwin365 does not involve the A team only, but also all the categories under the auspices of the Football Association, from junior and female teams to the big football stars that form the male national team.

The statement also revealed that each individual in this big chain is willing to make its own contribution to promote true sports values at all levels. It went on to say that such positive spirit is present from the first day of the partnership between Planetwin365 and FAS and they truly believe that it will last for many years to come.