Premier Punt Merges Daily Fantasy Sports and Sportsbook Betting in Same App

Scottish Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) operator, Premier Punt, has revealed that it has rolled out the first phase of its brand new product which sees fantasy sports and sportsbook betting on the same platform.

The new product enables users to choose their fantasy teams as they normally do but then provides a further option that the company has no doubt will gives users an extra dimension. Users will then be offered a choice of traditional sports bets based on the team that they have selected. A user who chooses a fantasy team that is made up mostly of Chelsea players will, therefore, be given the odds on Chelsea to win.

Premier Punt already holds a Pool Betting license for its fantasy product and has also recently obtained a sportsbook license from the UK Gambling commission that enables the operator to develop the new product.

The new app was developed by Premier Punt in partnership with Offshore Custom Solutions and users can now find it available to download to iOS and Android devices.

John Gordon, Chief Executive of Premier Punt revealed that they are thrilled to be unveiling their unique single wallet daily fantasy sports book (DFS-B) app.

Gordon also said that they are convinced that this will change the Fantasy Sports and Sports Betting industry in the United Kingdom and Europe.

He went on to say that they are of the opinion that with their new business model they will be equipped to be successful in this market.