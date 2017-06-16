Sky Bet Becomes Yorkshire County Cricket Club Betting Partner

by

Sky Bet, a leading sport book operator, is pleased to announce that it has signed a three-year deal with Yorkshire County Cricket Club (CCC) in England, in terms of which it will become the club’s official betting and gaming partner.

The agreement signed between the parties will see Sky Bet engage with the club’s supporters and stakeholders, using the new partnership to build greater awareness of its online and mobile betting services.

Sky Bet is based in the Yorkshire city of Leeds and will also benefit from Yorkshire County Cricket Club providing it with a portfolio of assets that relate to branding and advertising opportunities, hospitality and match tickets.

Richard Flint, the Chief Executive Officer at Sky Bet, commented on the new deal by saying that Yorkshire has been their home ever since they were founded back in the year 2001 and they are, therefore, thrilled to be backing their local team.

Flint went on to say that it is an exciting time to get involved and they are eagerly looking forward to being part of Yorkshire’s continued success on and off the pitch.

Andy Dawson, Yorkshire CCC Commercial Director, added that they are delighted to welcome Sky Betting & Gaming to their portfolio of official partners. He also said that Sky Bet is one of the UK’s largest and most well respected betting and gaming companies and their ability to innovate and push boundaries are important values that they share.

Dawson added that, as one of the biggest employers in Leeds, Sky Bet continue to demonstrate a high level of corporate responsibility and, like them, are extremely proud of their Yorkshire roots.